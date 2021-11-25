Police have charged a Victorian man over the murders of missing Wonnangatta campers Russell Hill and Carol Clay.Greg Lynn, 55, was on Thursday evening charged with two counts of murder after three days of questioning.Lynn — a...Full Article
Greg Lynn charged with murder of missing Australian campers Russell Hill and Carol Clay
New Zealand Herald0 shares 2 views
Related news coverage
Missing campers: Airline pilot Greg Lynn charged with two counts of murder
Fifty-five-year-old from Caroline Springs charged over the disappearance of campers Russell Hill and Carol Clay, who vanished in..
Brisbane Times