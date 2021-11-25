Two N.Y.P.D. Officers Are Shot in Gun Battle in the Bronx
Published
The officers, who were responding to a report of a gun, were expected to survive. The suspect was also shot.
#gunbattle #bronx #nypd
Published
The officers, who were responding to a report of a gun, were expected to survive. The suspect was also shot.
#gunbattle #bronx #nypd
The NYPD said two uniformed officers were shot when they confronted a man with a gun around 8 p.m. in the Belmont section.
Two New York police officers were shot and wounded on Wednesday night while responding to a 911 call reporting a suspect with a gun..