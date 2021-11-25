Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Returns

Watch VideoGiant balloons once again wafted through miles of Manhattan, wrangled by costumed handlers. High school and college marching bands from around the country were back, and so were the crowds at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
After being crimped by the coronavirus pandemic last year, the holiday tradition returned...
Watch VideoGiant balloons once again wafted through miles of Manhattan, wrangled by costumed handlers. High school and college marching bands from around the country were back, and so were the crowds at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.