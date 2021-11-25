Covid 19 Delta outbreak: New variant spreading in South Africa is 'reason for concern'

Covid 19 Delta outbreak: New variant spreading in South Africa is 'reason for concern'

New Zealand Herald

Published

Scientists around the world are scrambling to understand a new coronavirus variant amid suggestions it could be driving a spike in cases in South Africa.The B.1.1.529 variant has been found in 77 cases in South Africa, four in Botswana,...

Full Article