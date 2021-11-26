South Africa detects new Covid variant with many mutations

Scientists in South Africa said on Thursday they detected a new Covid-19 variant with a large number of mutations, blaming it for a surge in infection numbers. The number of daily infections in Africa’s hardest-hit country has increased tenfold since the start of the month. “We have detected a new variant which is a reason for concern in South Africa,” virologist Tulio de Oliveira said. The variant, which goes by the scientific lineage number B.1.1.529 has a very high number of mutations.