A devastating explosion in a Siberian coal mine on Thursday left 52 miners and rescuers dead about 250m underground, Russian officials said.Hours after a methane gas explosion and fire filled the mine with toxic fumes, rescuers...Full Article
Death toll in Siberian coal mine blast raised to 52
Death toll soars to 52 in Russian coal mine accident - reports
A search for survivors after an accident in a Siberian mine turns to tragedy, with rescuers among the dead.
