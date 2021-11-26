Death toll from Russia coal mine explosion climbs to 56

The death toll from the Listvyazhnaya mine accident in the Kemerovo region of Russia has grown to 52, TASS reports. No one was left alive in the mine. Fifty-two people have been killed in the accident, including mine rescuers. The accident in the coal mine took place in the morning of Thursday, November 25. At that moment, there were 285 workers staying under the ground, of whom 43 people were hurt. They were hospitalized, four of them remain in serious condition.