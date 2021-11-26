Ukraine fully prepared for any escalation with Russia, President Zelensky says

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that he was informed about the coup d'état in Ukraine that was allegedly planned to take place on December 1. According to Zelensky, he was informed that businessman Rinat Akhmetov was involved in the upcoming coup, and that billions of dollars were allocated for this. At the same time, Zelensky said that he does not believe that the coup was being plotted, let alone with the participation of the above-mentioned entrepreneur, RIA Novosti reports. At the same time, Zelensky believes that Akhmetov's entourage tries to get him involved in a standoff with the president and the state.