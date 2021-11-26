New B.1.1.529 COVID Variant Discovered in Israel As Heavily Mutated Strain Spreads
Published
The B.1.1.529 has sparked fears across the globe over its huge number of mutations.
#b11529 #newb11529covidvariant
Published
The B.1.1.529 has sparked fears across the globe over its huge number of mutations.
#b11529 #newb11529covidvariant
Watch VideoA new coronavirus variant has been detected in South Africa that scientists say is a concern because of its high number..
Sajid Javid told MPs in a Commons statement that the new variant identified in South Africa is 'of huge international..