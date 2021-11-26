Senate To Consider 'Build Back Better' After Thanksgiving Break

Watch VideoThe Senate is set to consider President Biden's signature "Build Back Better" legislation after the Thanksgiving break, and there are a few provisions that could be on the chopping block.

Taxes, paid leave and immigration are three areas that could be cut or significantly changed in the Senate — either by members...

