UK tightens COVID-19 restrictions following omicron variant infections
Published
The United Kingdom is tightening COVID-19 restrictions after two omicron variant cases were found in the country on Saturday.Full Article
Published
The United Kingdom is tightening COVID-19 restrictions after two omicron variant cases were found in the country on Saturday.Full Article
(MENAFN - Gulf Times) Fears mounted yesterday that a highly-infectious new coronavirus (Covid-19) strain was pushing its way into..
BRUSSELS (AP) — Nearly two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, the world is racing to contain a new coronavirus variant potentially..
(MENAFN - Gulf Times) India yesterday said it will resume international passenger flights from mid-December with Covid-19 linked..