Stowaway hides in landing gear on flight from Guatemala to Miami, officials say
Published
A man apparently stowed away in the landing gear compartment on a two-and-a-half-hour flight from Guatemala to Miami Saturday, officials said.
#stowaway
Published
A man apparently stowed away in the landing gear compartment on a two-and-a-half-hour flight from Guatemala to Miami Saturday, officials said.
#stowaway
Authorities discovered an apparent stowaway Saturday in the landing gear of a flight from Guatemala at the Miami International..