How did George Kambosos Jr. beat Teofimo Lopez, and where do they go from here?
Published
George Kambosos stunned lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez. Will they fight again? Or will Lopez move up in weight?
George Kambosos Jr stuns Teofimo Lopez to become the unified world lightweight champion on a split decision in Madison Square..
Kambosos defeated Lopez in a major upset and the boxing world chined in on social media.