Authorities in the Netherlands have detected 13 cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant among passengers from South Africa.Full Article
Dutch officials find 13 Omicron variant cases among passengers arriving from South Africa
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Alert: Dutch health institute confirms 13 cases of omicron variant among travelers who arrived from South Africa.
SeattlePI.com
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch health institute confirms 13 cases of omicron variant among travelers who arrived from South..
-
Australia confirms 2 omicron cases as travel curbs tighten
SeattlePI.com
-
Omicron on board: 61 passengers on flight from Cape Town test positive for Covid upon arrival in Amsterdam
City A.M.
-
Qatar - Australian state confirms two cases of Omicron coronavirus variant
MENAFN.com
-
Dutch: Some of the 61 COVID cases from S.Africa flights are new variant
Upworthy
Advertisement
More coverage
Qatar - World races to contain new Covid-19 variant
MENAFN.com
(MENAFN - Gulf Times) Fears mounted yesterday that a highly-infectious new coronavirus (Covid-19) strain was pushing its way into..
-
South African scientists brace for wave propelled by omicron
SeattlePI.com
-
As Potential Omicron Variant Cases Emerge, an International Scramble to Shut It Out
NYTimes.com
-
Qatar - Concerns over Covid variant trigger more travel curbs, UK detects cases
MENAFN.com
-
High alert: World scurries to contain new COVID variant
SeattlePI.com