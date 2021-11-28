More than £1.1m raised for American man jailed for 43 years for murders he didn't commit

More than £1.1m raised for American man jailed for 43 years for murders he didn't commit

Sky News

Published

More than $1.5m (£1.1m) has been raised to help an American man who was freed after spending 43 years in jail for a triple murder he did not commit.

Full Article