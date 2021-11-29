What are the symptoms of the Omicron COVID-19 variant? South African expert reveals
The head of South African Medical Association said that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 produces "unfamiliar symptoms" in patients.Full Article
A South African doctor has warned that more children are being hospitalised with moderate to severe symptoms since the Omicron..
But Professor Willem Hanekom said it has a less than 1% chance of re-infection and typically results in 'milder' disease