Biden to provide update Monday on US response to omicron variant
Published
President Biden will provide an update on his administration's response to the new COVID-19 omicron variant on Monday, according to the White House, after Dr.Full Article
Published
President Biden will provide an update on his administration's response to the new COVID-19 omicron variant on Monday, according to the White House, after Dr.Full Article
BRUSSELS (AP) — Nearly two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, the world is racing to contain a new coronavirus variant potentially..