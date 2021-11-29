Genomic testing has confirmed two more overseas travellers who recently arrived in NSW have been infected with the Omicron variant.That brings the total number of Omicron cases in the state to four.Both passengers arrived in Sydney...Full Article
Covid 19 Omicron in Australia: Two more cases of new variant detected in NSW
New Zealand Herald0 shares 4 views
Related news coverage
Michigan COVID-19 Hospitalizations Hit Record High
Newsy
Watch VideoMichigan’s number of hospitalized adults with confirmed COVID-19 cases reached a new pandemic high of nearly 4,200..
Advertisement
More coverage
Pres. Biden Says New Variant Cause For Concern, Not Panic In U.S.
Newsy
Watch VideoPresident Joe Biden called the new coronavirus variant omicron a cause for concern but "not a cause for panic" Monday..