Covid 19 Omicron in Australia: Two more cases of new variant detected in NSW

Covid 19 Omicron in Australia: Two more cases of new variant detected in NSW

New Zealand Herald

Published

Genomic testing has confirmed two more overseas travellers who recently arrived in NSW have been infected with the Omicron variant.That brings the total number of Omicron cases in the state to four.Both passengers arrived in Sydney...

Full Article