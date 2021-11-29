Matthew McConaughey says he won't run for Texas governor
Published
Actor Matthew McConaughey says he won't run for Texas governor after toying with the idea of running for public office for the past two years.
#matthewmcconaughey
Published
Actor Matthew McConaughey says he won't run for Texas governor after toying with the idea of running for public office for the past two years.
#matthewmcconaughey
Matthew McConaughey revealed that he is not running for Texas Governor 'at this moment' but it is a 'humbling and inspiring path to..
Actor Matthew McConaughey has said he is not running for Texas governor after months of publicly flirting with the idea of becoming..