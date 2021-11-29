Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is expected to step down, sources say
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is expected to step down from his executive role, sources tell CNBC.
Jack Dorsey, the CEO and one of the founders of Twitter, is expected to step down from his role ... causing the company's stock to..
It's unclear who would take Dorsey's place if he steps down as Twitter's CEO.