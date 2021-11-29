Lee Elder, 1st Black Golfer To Play In Masters, Dies At Age 87

Watch VideoLee Elder played through the scourge of racism. He broke down enormous barriers. He carved a path for Tiger Woods and others to follow. Finally, in the waning months of his life, he took his rightful place at Augusta National. Alongside the greats.
Elder, who fought through numerous obstacles to become the first...
