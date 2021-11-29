Chris Cuomo's Off-Air Role: Brother Andrew's Strategist

Watch VideoCNN anchor Chris Cuomo had a bigger role than previously known in helping defend his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, from sexual harassment allegations that forced him out of office, newly released transcripts and text messages show.
The TV journalist offered to reach out to "sources," including other...
