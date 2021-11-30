Federal Court To Hear Arguments Over Former Pres. Trump's Documents

Watch VideoThe release of former President Donald Trump's records will be up for debate Tuesday when a federal court is set to hear arguments over whether the documents should be released to the House Jan. 6 committee.
The former president is claiming executive privilege shields him from handing over call logs, presidential...
