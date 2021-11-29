Jury Seated In Trial Of Jussie Smollett, Ex-"Empire" Actor

Watch VideoA jury was seated Monday to hear the case against Jussie Smollett, who says he was the victim of a racist and homophobic assault in downtown Chicago that authorities say was a hoax concocted and staged by the former "Empire" actor.
Two brothers, who worked with Smollett on the TV show, say he paid them $3,500 to...
Watch VideoA jury was seated Monday to hear the case against Jussie Smollett, who says he was the victim of a racist and homophobic assault in downtown Chicago that authorities say was a hoax concocted and staged by the former "Empire" actor.