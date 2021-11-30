In a tweet from Elon Musk to Parag Agrawal, another CEO of an Indian tech company

Elon Musk’s remarks in a tweet from Parag Agrawal to other Indian tech leaders Elon Musk responded to a tweet about the people of Indian descent who run the world’s top tech companies like Google, Microsoft and IBM. New Delhi: Tesla CEO Elon Musk welcomed Indian talent to the US on Monday after Parag Agrawal was appointed CEO of Twitter. “America benefits greatly from Indian talent!” Musk said on Twitter: An entrepreneur responded to a tweet stating that Indians now run some of the major tech companies such as Microsoft, Google and IBM. Mr. Agrawal, 37, is the last Indian to lead a major US technology company, following Google parent […]



