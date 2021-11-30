Putin answers question about Russia's imminent invasion of Ukraine

The topic about Russia's alleged invasion of Ukraine was raised back in the beginning of the outgoing year, but it has never happened, Russian President Vladimir Putin said answering a question about the possible danger that Moscow could pose to Kiev. Speaking at the VTB Capital Investment Forum "Russia Calling!”, Putin said that neither Kiev nor Moscow would experience any threats if they worked to improve their relationship. "The point is not to about deploying the troops or not, waging war or not — the point is about the need to improve the relationship," Putin stressed out.