Belarus President Lukashenko recognises Crimea as Russian territory

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko recognised that Crimea became part of Russia following the referendum that was held there in 2014. "We all understood that Crimea is de facto the Russian Crimea. After the referendum Crimea de jure became Russian too,” the Belarusian leader said in an interview with RIA Novosti. Earlier in November, Alexander Lukashenko complained that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin had not invited him to Crimea. Soon afterwards, Andrei Savinykh, a Belarusian parliamentarian, chairman of the Permanent Commission on International Affairs of the House of Representatives, said that Lukashenko's remarks "without any doubt” could be regarded as the recognition of Crimea as Russian territory.