Jury Selection Begins In Trial Of Former Police Officer Kim Potter

Jury Selection Begins In Trial Of Former Police Officer Kim Potter

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoJury selections begins Tuesday in the trial of a suburban Minneapolis police officer who says she meant to use her Taser instead of her gun when she killed Daunte Wright.

*SEE MORE: For Officer Who Shot Daunte Wright, Will 'Wrong Gun' Plea Work?*

The prospective jurors in former Brooklyn Center Officer Kim...

Full Article