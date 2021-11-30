Authorities: 3 Dead, 6 Wounded In Shooting At Michigan School

Watch VideoA 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school on Tuesday, killing three students and wounding six other people, including a teacher, authorities said.
Oakland County Undersheriff Mike McCabe said at a news conference that he didn't know what the assailant's motives were for the attack at Oxford...
