Knicks Have Reportedly Received Trade Inquires On Kemba Walker
Three teams have reportedly asked the Knicks about potential trades for Kemba Walker.
New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau elected to drop veteran point guard Kemba Walker from the rotation over the..
So what do the Knicks do now with their prized offseason addition? Multiple league sources believe the Knicks will look to trade..