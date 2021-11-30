Media Allowed to Attend Ghislaine Maxwell’s Trial, Contrary to Social Media Posts

The federal trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, who is charged with assisting accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, opened on Nov. 29 with extensive media coverage. But social media posts falsely claim the judge issued a "gag order" and the media is "barred from courtroom." The judge's order allows "substantial public and press access at the Courthouse.”

