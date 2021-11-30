The federal trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, who is charged with assisting accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, opened on Nov. 29 with extensive media coverage. But social media posts falsely claim the judge issued a "gag order" and the media is "barred from courtroom." The judge's order allows "substantial public and press access at the Courthouse.”Full Article
Media Allowed to Attend Ghislaine Maxwell’s Trial, Contrary to Social Media Posts
Ghislaine Maxwell, who is charged with assisting accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, is scheduled to go on trial on Nov. 29...