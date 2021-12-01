The world's rich nations must help vaccinate the poorest nations or else they will face a continual cycle of economic shocks and restrictions in the face of new variants, the OECD's chief economist has said.Full Article
Help vaccinate poor countries or face more new COVID variant shocks, rich economies told
