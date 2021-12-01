Something big is brewing between Russia, NATO and Ukraine

Maria Zakharova, an official spokesperson for Russia's Foreign Ministry, said that Ukraine deployed a half of its army to the conflict zone in Donbass, RIA Novosti reports. "The Armed Forces of Ukraine have been building up their military strength. Reportedly, as many as 125,000 troops have been deployed in the conflict zone, and, if anyone does not know, this accounts for a half of the entire strength of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” Zakharova said at a briefing on Wednesday, December 1. In November, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, said that Russia was planning to attack Ukraine in late January or early February, and deployed more than 92,000 troops on the border for the purpose.