Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker won't seek reelection
Baker is one of the country's most popular governors, but he's also been at odds with former President Donald Trump.
#donaldtrump #reelection #charliebaker
Gov. Charlie Baker is not running for re-election for a third term.
Mr. Baker, a moderate Republican in a deep-blue state, faced a Trump-backed primary challenge and a potentially difficult general..