First confirmed US case of Omicron coronavirus variant detected in California
Published
The United States' first confirmed case of the Omicron coronavirus variant has been identified in California.
Watch VideoA person in California who had been vaccinated against COVID-19 became the first in the U.S. to have an identified case..
A person in California has become the first Â in the U.S. to have an identified case of the omicron variant of COVID-19