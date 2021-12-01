A 15-year-old boy was charged on Wednesday with murder, terrorism and other counts for a shooting that killed four fellow students and injured others at Michigan's Oxford High School.Charges against Ethan Crumbley were announced...Full Article
Michigan teen charged in Oxford High School shooting
Deadly Michigan School Shooting
Four students were killed and eight others, including a teacher, were injured in a shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan.
A 4th student has died in the Michigan high school shooting
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy has become the fourth student to die from a shooting at Oxford High School on Tuesday. Seven..
Michigan school shooting: 4th student dies after teen opens fire on classmates, officials say
Oxford, Michigan students huddle in their classroom during a shooting at their high school
Michigan Shooting Deadliest on School Property in the U.S. This Year
15-Year-Old Student In Custody After Shooting That Killed 3, Wounded 8 At Michigan High School
