Canada confirms Boeing's Super Hornet officially out of fighter-jet competition
Published
The federal government says Boeing's Super Hornet fighter jet is out of the running to replace Canada's CF-18s.Full Article
Published
The federal government says Boeing's Super Hornet fighter jet is out of the running to replace Canada's CF-18s.Full Article
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canada has officially narrowed its decade-long hunt for a new fighter jet to two choices as the federal..
The federal government has told Boeing that its bid to replace Canada's aging CF-18s with a new fleet of the American company's..