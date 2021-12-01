U.S. reports 1st case of omicron variant in returning traveler
Published
The U.S. recorded its first confirmed case of the omicron variant Wednesday - in a vaccinated traveler who returned to California after a trip to South Africa -…Full Article
Published
The U.S. recorded its first confirmed case of the omicron variant Wednesday - in a vaccinated traveler who returned to California after a trip to South Africa -…Full Article
The USA reported its first case of the new variant of Covid-19, Omicron, after a fully vaccinated traveler from South Africa was..
Watch VideoA person in California who had been vaccinated against COVID-19 became the first in the U.S. to have an identified case..