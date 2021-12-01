Stacey Abrams Says She’s Running for Georgia Governor
Published
Ms. Abrams, a Democratic voting rights activist, will aim to unseat Gov. Brian Kemp in a rematch of their contentious 2018 race for governor.
#briankemp #rematch #staceyabrams
Published
Ms. Abrams, a Democratic voting rights activist, will aim to unseat Gov. Brian Kemp in a rematch of their contentious 2018 race for governor.
#briankemp #rematch #staceyabrams
Stacey Abrams, the Georgia Democrat and leading voting rights activist, said Wednesday that she will launch another campaign to..
Stacey Abrams will run for governor of Georgia in 2022, she said in an announcement on Wednesday. The Democrat narrowly lost the..