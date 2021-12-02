Watch VideoIn the strongest public stand against China taken by a sports body, the head of the women’s professional tennis tour announced Wednesday that all WTA tournaments there would be suspended because of concerns about the safety of Peng Shuai, a Grand Slam doubles champion who accused a former government official of...Full Article
Women's Tennis Tour Suspends China Events Over Peng Concerns
