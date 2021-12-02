Russia deploys Bastion anti-ship missile systems near Japan

The crews of Bastion coastal anti-ship missile systems of the Pacific Fleet of the Russian Navy have gone on duty on the island of Matua in the Kuril Ridge, the press service of the Pacific Fleet said on Thursday, December 2. "The crews of the coastal missile complex Bastion of the Pacific Fleet have been deployed for the first time on the island of Matua and have gone on duty. On this remote island in the central part of the Kuril Ridge, the military men of the Pacific Fleet will keep a round-the-clock watch to monitor the adjacent water area and strait zones," the message from the press service said. The equipment, personnel and hardware were delivered to the island zone by large landing ships of the Primorsky Flotilla of the all-arms forces of the Pacific Fleet.