The World Health Organisation (WHO) is set to deploy a surge team to South Africa to help deal with the new Omicron COVID variant outbreak.Full Article
WHO deploying surge team to South Africa as COVID reinfections rise amid Omicron outbreak
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Covid 19 Omicron outbreak: South Africa's new virus cases double in one day
New Zealand Herald
South Africa's new cases of Covid-19 nearly doubled in a day, authorities reported Wednesday, signalling a dramatic surge in the..