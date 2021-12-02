Lawmakers Reach Deal To Avoid Government Shutdown

Watch VideoCongressional leaders reached agreement Thursday on a stopgap spending bill to keep the federal government running through mid-February, though a temporary shutdown was still possible with some Senate Republicans holding out over the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandates for some workers.
