Memphis Grizzlies set NBA record after beating Oklahoma City Thunder by 73 points
Published
The Grizzlies broke the NBA record for margin of victory on Thursday after beating the Thunder by 73 points.
#oklahomacitythunder #memphisgrizzlies
Published
The Grizzlies broke the NBA record for margin of victory on Thursday after beating the Thunder by 73 points.
#oklahomacitythunder #memphisgrizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies disemboweled the reeling Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night 152 to 79. The 73-point win is the largest..