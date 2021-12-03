Covid 19 coronavirus: Omicron-stricken South Africa may be glimpse into the future

Covid 19 coronavirus: Omicron-stricken South Africa may be glimpse into the future

New Zealand Herald

Published

Dr Sikhulile Moyo was analysing Covid-19 samples in his lab in Botswana last week when he noticed they looked startlingly different from others.Within days, the world was ablaze with the news that the coronavirus had a new variant...

Full Article