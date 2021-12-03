Omicron COVID-19 variant discovered in Utah
Published
As the omicron COVID-19 variant has arrived in Utah, one Utah medical expert says we shouldn't overlook the variant most prevalent in the state right now.Full Article
Published
As the omicron COVID-19 variant has arrived in Utah, one Utah medical expert says we shouldn't overlook the variant most prevalent in the state right now.Full Article
Watch VideoThe House passed a bill Thursday that funds the government through Feb. 18 and avoids a short-term shutdown after..
Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes SALT LAKE CITY — With a new COVID-19 variant spreading quickly on the African continent, a..