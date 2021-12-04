Texas players react to Quinn Ewers entering the transfer portal
Five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers officially entered the transfer portal on Friday evening, sending social media into a frenzy.
#quinnewers #quarterback
Ewers is expected to consider Texas, Texas A&M and Texas Tech for his next school, sources told Yahoo Sports.
