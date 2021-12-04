Jihadists kill at least 31 in central Mali, say local authorities

Jihadists kill at least 31 in central Mali, say local authorities

IndiaTimes

Published

Jihadists killed at least 31 people in central Mali on Friday when they fired upon a bus ferrying people to a local market, local authorities said - the latest deadly attack in a region racked by violent insurgency. The bus was attacked by unidentified gunmen as it traveled its twice-weekly route from the village of Songho to a market in Bandiagara, 10 kilometres (6 miles) away, said Moulaye Guindo, mayor of the nearby town of Bankass.

Full Article