Residents flee in panic as Indonesia’s Semeru volcano erupts
Published
Several villages blanketed in ash as the highest volcano on Java island erupts.
#semeruvolcano
Published
Several villages blanketed in ash as the highest volcano on Java island erupts.
#semeruvolcano
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The highest volcano on Indonesia’s most densely populated island of Java spewed thick columns of ash..
The eruption sent a cloud of smoke into the sky, with videos on social media showing residents fleeing the ash. Semeru has erupted..