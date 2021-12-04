Bitcoin falls 9.2% to $48782
Published
Bitcoin dropped 9.29% to $48,752.15 at 22:01 GMT on Saturday, losing $4,991.54 from its previous close.Full Article
Published
Bitcoin dropped 9.29% to $48,752.15 at 22:01 GMT on Saturday, losing $4,991.54 from its previous close.Full Article
Bitcoin plunged along with other cryptocurrencies in another indication of the risk aversion sweeping across financial markets.
There are many affordable options for cryptocurrency investors who worry about Bitcoin's prices rising too high. Here are two solid..